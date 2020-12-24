Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.85 Million

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report sales of $72.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $60.70 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $123.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $279.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.03 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $334.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVAC stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $169.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

