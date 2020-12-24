Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alico from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Alico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $31.30 on Monday. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alico by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

