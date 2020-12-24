Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 43.7% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

