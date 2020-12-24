Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $484.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fluidigm by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 15.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 411,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

