Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

