Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

NYSE COF opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,365,000 after purchasing an additional 127,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

