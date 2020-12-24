FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. CRH has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 359.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after buying an additional 936,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.