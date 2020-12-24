DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

