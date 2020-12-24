FY2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 343.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 137.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 89,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.