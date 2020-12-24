Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRKL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

BRKL stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

