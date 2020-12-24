SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

SecureWorks stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

