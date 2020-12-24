SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.43.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

