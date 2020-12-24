Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

Veritone stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $813.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

