Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,146 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 887% compared to the average daily volume of 420 put options.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 583,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.