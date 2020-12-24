Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

XLRN stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

