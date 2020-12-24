Akoustis Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 732 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,448 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $482.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.56. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

