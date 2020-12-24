Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

