CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 30,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

CLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. Research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 4.85% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.