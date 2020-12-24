VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.55. 4,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

