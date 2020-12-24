Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Down 6.8%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $335.76 and last traded at $335.76. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 211.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.53 and its 200-day moving average is $262.70.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

