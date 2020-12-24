Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Casper Sleep Call Options (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSPR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $287.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

