Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $383.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

