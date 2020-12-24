CIBC Raises Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $9.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

