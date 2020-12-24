Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DHRPY stock opened at $5.47 on Monday.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

