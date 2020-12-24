Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £23,491.16 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.74. ULS Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £51.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

