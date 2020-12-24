Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Bridgestone stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

