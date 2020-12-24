The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:FDVA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.
About The Freedom Bank of Virginia
