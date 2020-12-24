The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FDVA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Get The Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.