Head to Head Survey: First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Park National (NYSE:PRK)

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bank and Park National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bank $13.52 million 1.70 $2.16 million N/A N/A Park National $457.69 million 3.69 $102.70 million $6.46 16.01

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Resource Bank and Park National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bank and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bank N/A N/A N/A Park National 22.83% 10.71% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Resource Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats First Resource Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Resource Bank Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, drive-up banking night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. As of March 12, 2020, it operated three branches in Chester County and Wayne, Pennsylvania. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

