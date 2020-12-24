The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) versus dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) Financial Analysis

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Walt Disney and dMY Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 7 23 0 2.71 dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $156.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. dMY Technology Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.02%. Given dMY Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than The Walt Disney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Walt Disney and dMY Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.81 -$2.86 billion $2.02 85.92 dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -4.38% 4.05% 1.83% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Walt Disney beats dMY Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution; and operation of National Geographic magazines. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney; and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services, including visual and audio effects. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, Star, and Other India Channels; direct-to-consumer streaming services consisting of Disney +, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

