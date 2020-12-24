FY2021 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

ICBK stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

