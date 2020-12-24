DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

