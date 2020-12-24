DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

EFSC stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $921.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $9,627,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

