Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SPH. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 238,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

