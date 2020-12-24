Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.