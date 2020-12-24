FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

