SmartFinancial, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.