L Brands (NYSE:LB) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of LB stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 604,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

