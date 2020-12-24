J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

