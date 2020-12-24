China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

