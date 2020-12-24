ValuEngine Downgrades Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) to Sell

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS STCB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

