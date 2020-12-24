Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

TIGR opened at $6.94 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

