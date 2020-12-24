Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.07.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

