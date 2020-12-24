La-Z-Boy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 925 call options on the company. This is an increase of 834% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $40.72 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

