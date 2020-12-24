Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

ATVI stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

