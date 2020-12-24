Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $963.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

