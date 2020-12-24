Hormel Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,191 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the average volume of 379 put options.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

