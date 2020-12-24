Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Insider Rajiv Sharma Sells 2,678,386 Shares

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) insider Rajiv Sharma sold 2,678,386 shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £1,848,086.34 ($2,414,536.63).

Shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £976.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.11. Coats Group plc has a one year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

Get Coats Group plc (COA.L) alerts:

Coats Group plc (COA.L) Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group plc (COA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group plc (COA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.