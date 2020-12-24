Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 260 ($3.40). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 332.96 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.64. The company has a market cap of £563.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Sumo Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Wilton bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

