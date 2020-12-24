Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Escape Hunt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.51. The company has a market cap of £11.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

About Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L)

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

