Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Escape Hunt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.51. The company has a market cap of £11.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

About Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L)

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.