Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.10 ($30.71).

EVK opened at €26.99 ($31.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.78. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

